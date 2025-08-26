Northern Trust Corp Has $74.50 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of CareTrust REIT worth $74,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Mariner LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 325,217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 77,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $34.1190 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

