Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $74,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CRL opened at $164.0340 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

