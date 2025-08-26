Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Antero Midstream worth $72,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.6%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

