Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa $AA

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Alcoa worth $74,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 58.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AA opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.24. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

