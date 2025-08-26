Northern Trust Corp Purchases 39,198 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $73,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

