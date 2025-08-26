Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Repligen worth $63,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,536,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 110.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 126,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.