Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $64,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

NYSE AMG opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $226.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

