Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,571 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Badger Meter worth $64,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $185.2270 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

