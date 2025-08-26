Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,839 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,053,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $69,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

