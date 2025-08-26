Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,209 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $64,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Spire by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,254,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Spire by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Spire Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:SR opened at $76.5390 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

