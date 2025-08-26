Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,973 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Ryder System worth $63,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE R opened at $183.9210 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,459,868. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

