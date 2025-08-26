Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of MGM Resorts International worth $67,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

