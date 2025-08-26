Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.7778.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $5,860,294. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

