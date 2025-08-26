Nutriband (NTRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.7050 million for the quarter.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 68.25% and a negative net margin of 415.93%.The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutriband Price Performance

Nutriband stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

