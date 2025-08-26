Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Disc Medicine by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Disc Medicine by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,925,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 7,212 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $439,859.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 592,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,161,458.92. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,795. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

