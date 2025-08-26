Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 564,749 Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 564,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exp World by 1,608.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exp World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Exp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $87,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 527,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,324,619. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,695. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

