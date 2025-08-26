Nuveen LLC Takes $5.98 Million Position in Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 722,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

