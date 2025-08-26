Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.33. 4,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
