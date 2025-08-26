NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

