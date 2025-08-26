NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

