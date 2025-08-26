Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Olaplex Stock Up 10.0%

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.33. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,567,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,614 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,333,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 520,011 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 946,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,401,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

