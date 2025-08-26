OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of OLB Group stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.12. OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.9523 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 202.36% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

