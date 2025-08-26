OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
OLB Group Price Performance
Shares of OLB Group stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.12. OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.9523 and a 1 year high of $3.27.
OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 202.36% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLB Group
OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OLB Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.