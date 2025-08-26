Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $658.0250 million for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

