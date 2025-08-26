one8zero8 LLC Purchases 393 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

one8zero8 LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,103,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,918,000 after buying an additional 498,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 73,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 11,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

