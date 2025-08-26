OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

OneMain stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,390 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OneMain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

