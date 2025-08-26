OTCMKTS:CPKF FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.57%.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 294.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
