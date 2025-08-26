Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 36,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 86,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Paltalk Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

