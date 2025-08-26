Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.43 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.25). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 91.53 ($1.23), with a volume of 30,279 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,289.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Panther Metals news, insider Darren Hazelwood purchased 5,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 per share, with a total value of £5,021.52. Also, insider Nick OReilly sold 53,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86, for a total transaction of £45,642.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,141 shares of company stock worth $6,569,541. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

