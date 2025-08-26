Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

