Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 372,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

