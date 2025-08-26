Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,455 shares of company stock worth $6,217,185. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PRDO opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.