Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $7.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,169,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 472.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,704,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,406,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 165.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 851,422 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its position in Personalis by 42.6% during the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 500,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 412,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Personalis has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

