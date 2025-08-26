Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Pony AI Price Performance

NASDAQ PONY opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Pony AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pony AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Further Reading

