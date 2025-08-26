Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Premier Foods to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

