Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,557,750.72 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

