Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – August 23rd

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—examples include cryptocurrency miners, firms holding significant BTC reserves, and service providers like exchanges or custodians. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency itself. However, this approach also introduces additional corporate, regulatory, and market risks beyond those of directly holding BTC. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
TeraWulf (WULF)
