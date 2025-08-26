Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $335.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.4286.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

PSA stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $968,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 26,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

