Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and traded as high as $38.73. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 1,935 shares changing hands.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. Stock Down 3.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Dividend Announcement

About Q.E.P.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 203.0%.

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.