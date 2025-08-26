Q1 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Raised by Analyst

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on K. UBS Group upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$27.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.12. The company has a market cap of C$23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$27.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18. Also, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$271,920.34. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.