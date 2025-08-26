Q2 Earnings Estimate for OSI Systems Issued By B. Riley

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

OSIS opened at $225.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

