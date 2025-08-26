Q3 Earnings Forecast for GMGI Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Golden Matrix Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Golden Matrix Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Golden Matrix Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%.

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

In related news, CFO Richard Christensen purchased 30,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,600. This represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,654,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,019,607.98. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

