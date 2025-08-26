Q3 EPS Estimates for EXK Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXK. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

