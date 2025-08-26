Q3 EPS Forecast for AvalonBay Communities Reduced by Analyst

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.23.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $192.4520 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after acquiring an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

