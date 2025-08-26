Q4 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Lifted by Analyst

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 561,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,025,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

