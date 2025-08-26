Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Receives $150.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Quaker Houghton and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $145.0330 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.57 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Quaker Houghton’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Houghton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -472.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Houghton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

