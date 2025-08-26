Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 106,263 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 301.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 164,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
BDN opened at $4.1450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
