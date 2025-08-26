Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,230 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 524,802 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 264,130 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 357,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,032,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 197,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

HALO stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

