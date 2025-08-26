Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 83,962 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 748.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mativ were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,564,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 59.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Down 1.8%

Mativ stock opened at $12.2650 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Mativ

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 10,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at $180,163.20. This represents a 48.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shruti Singhal purchased 40,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,630.08. This represents a 241.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

