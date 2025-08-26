Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $964.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.