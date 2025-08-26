Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 527,089 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,306.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 447,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,509,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.9%

SMPL stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

